Venkatesh Iyer dedicates century to Rajinikanth on his birthday: Watch

Venkatesh Iyer cracked 151 off 113 balls for Madhya Pradesh against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday, paying a special tribute to popular screen actor Rajinikanth on the way.

Coming in to bat at number six, Iyer went on to hit 151 from 113 balls helping Madhya Pradesh pile 331-9 in their 50 overs. Batting at a strike-rate of 133.63, Iyer smashed eight fours and ten sixes. He was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma. Before that though, there was a cinematic moment on the field as Iyer reached his century.





A video of Iyer paying a tribute to Rajinikanth by trying to imitate the superstar's iconic move with sunglasses upon reaching his century was shared by BCCI and his Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Iyer had said on a previous interview that he considers Rajinikanth as a 'once-in-a-lifetime inspiration'.

#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth @ivenkyiyer2512 dedicating his 100* in style for Thalaivar @rajinikanth birthday 🔥🔥🔥🔥😭😭



This Man invested huge love among people across globe ❤❤#Thalaivar169 pic.twitter.com/3Sqo533u4g — Priyan (@KaalaKillah) December 12, 2021

Iyer is set to be part of the Indian ODI squad for the series in South Africa, with his recent form and his ability to bowl 10 overs having pushed back Hardik Pandya as the premier seam-bowling all-rounder in the side.

