U19 Cricket World Cup: Preview, Indian squad, history, live stream

The much-awaited Under 19 Cricket World Cup is all set to kick off on January 14 and will have an extended run till February 5th. The tournament is set to take place in the West Indies where 16 countries will play out a total of 48 matches to determine the winner.

We take a look at all you need to know about the tournament with a special emphasis on India.





Indian Squad

Yash Dhull (C), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (VC), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Here's India's squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 squad



Go well, boys!

India's Group

India will be joined in Group B by Ireland, Uganda and South Africa in what shall be a relatively easy group to qualify from. The dates of the matches are :

1)India v South Africa- 15th January-10 am*

2)India v Ireland- 19th January- 10 am

3)India v Uganda- 22nd January-10 am

*The timings are as per West Indies Standard time.

The other groups are:

Group A- Bangladesh, Canada, UAE, and England.

Group C- Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe, and Pakistan.

Group D- Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Scotland.

India's History

India has been one of the few countries which has delivered consistent performances at the Under 19 Cricket World Cup. They first took part in 1988 where the team finished in 6th place. Since then, they have participated a total of 14 times, having won the tournament a total of 4 times and coming in as runners-up 3 times. They won in 200, 2008, 2012, and 2018 while finishing runners-up in 2006, 2016, and 2020.

Where to Watch?

Star Sports and Hotstar will be undertaking the live stream of the tournament.




