U19 World Cup: Indian-origin cricketers playing for other countries

The Indian U19 team will be looking to make their mark at the U19 World Cup in West Indies starting this week, but there will be a host of other Indian-origin cricketers in action for the other teams as well. At least six of the 16 countries taking part have Indian-origin representation. Canada, for example, has at least five players of Punjabi origin.

Australia - Harkirat Bajwa, Nivethan Radhakrishnan



Nivethan Radhakrishnan is one of the more famous Indian-origin cricketers playing in other countries. An ambidextrous spinner, he was picked as a net bowler by IPL side Delhi Capitals last year. Radhakrishnan has played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, besides turning up in several other TNCA tournaments.

Harkirat, Australia's youngest player in the U-19 World Cup, is another spinner in the squad. A taxi driver's son, Harkirat is known as 'Melbourne's Turbanator' after Harbhajan Singh, but idolizes Ravichandran Ashwin more.

Canada - Mihir Patel and others

The Canadian team is the team with the highest Indian representation other than India. While they will be led by Mihir Patel, the squad has several others of Punjabi descent - Anoop Chima, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Parmveer Kharoud and Ramanvir Dhaliwal - and Siddh Lad of Gujarati descent.

The class of the Class of 2021 – reigning Academy Player of the Season and England Young Lion, Fateh Singh.



Profile ▶️ https://t.co/0lQs6Pg03T pic.twitter.com/W8Azsr7b8c — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) January 10, 2022

England - Fateh Singh



All-rounder Fateh Singh, whose family moved to the UK in 1965, has made rapid strides in age-level cricket in England over the last year. He has already made his List A debut for Nottinghamshire.

Scotland - Aayush Das Mahapatra

An all-rounder opening the batting and bowling leg spin for Scotland U19, Aayush Das Mahapatra plays his club cricket for Aberdeenshire.

UAE - Shival Bawa

An all-rounder bowling off spin in UAE's junior cricket circuit.



