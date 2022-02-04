U-19 World Cup Final: India v/s England – Preview, Expected 11, When to Watch, Streaming

Yet another U-19 Cricket World Cup and yet another final appearance for India. This will be the boys in blue's fourth straight appearance in the final of the showpiece event, and they will be up against the colts from England, who have reached the final for the first time since 1998.



India have enjoyed a smooth run on-field in the Carribean so far. They are yet to lose a match this edition and look in a prime position to clinch their fifth age-group World Cup. The ride has been not-so-smooth for them off the field though, with multiple players including their captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed and others testing positive for the coronavirus in the middle of the campaign.

But that too looks a thing of past now with both Dhull and Rasheed displaying immense composure to help India win the semifinal against Australia.

On the other hand England also have enjoyed a seamless run in this edition so far, winning all their matches' en route the final. Led from the front with the bat by skipper Tom Prest, the English boys have their eyes set on history.

Expected 11

India

Almost every player in the squad has made an impactful contribution in some or the other match for India. While the pace department led by Hangargekar and Kumar have posed threats to all the top-orders, the spin department led by Ostwal has done well to keep the batsmen tied up. The openers Raghuvanshi and Singh seemed a bit too cautious in the semifinal and the team management would expect a better show from the youngsters.

Expected 11: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Raj Bawa, Kushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England

England have not really been at the top of their game always, but have found ways to win matches. Their skipper Tom Prest has led from the front and is the third highest run scorer of the world cup so far, while pacer Boyden and wrist-spinner Ahmed have consistently come up with invaluavle contributions. They would also be very pleased with Horton and Bell's cameo down the order in the semifinal and would hope for them to continue the momentum.

Expected 11: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Will Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton, James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

When to Watch?

The final of the U-19 World Cup between England and India is expected to start at 6:30 pm IST in Antigua.

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming

The final will also be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar.