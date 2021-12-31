Cricket
U19 Asia Cup Final: India vs Sri Lanka — LIVE blog, Updates, Score, Results
Follow Live score and updates of the U-19 Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE where India will be aiming for their record-extending eighth title.
The Indian U-19 cricket team led by captain Yash Dhull will look to extend their winning streak at the Under-19 Asia Cup today as they take on Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium. In eight editions of the U-19 Asia Cup, India have won seven times, which includes a shared trophy in 2012.
Live Updates
- 31 Dec 2021 7:29 AM GMT
One more wicket down for Sri Lanka!
At the end of 26 overs, Sri Lanka is at 57/5.
Steady attack from the Indian team here as Vicky Ostwal takes the wicket of Sadisha Rajapaksa.
- 31 Dec 2021 7:16 AM GMT
After 22 overs, Sri Lanka are at 47/4
The Indian U-19 team is attacking very well here and has Sri Lanka cornered early. Ranuda Somarathne and Sadisha Rajapaksa are on the crease from Sri Lanka currently in the 22nd over.
Sri Lankans are on the backfoot here with only 47 runs on the board.
- 31 Dec 2021 6:46 AM GMT
After 14 Overs, Sri Lanka 21/2.
Ravi Kumar and Raj Bajwa have struck early for India as they dismiss Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Shevon Daniel, respectively. Sri Lanka, 2 wickets down.
- 31 Dec 2021 6:44 AM GMT
India U19 (Playing XI): Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav(w), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
Sri Lanka U19 (Playing XI): Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Dunith Wellalage(c), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Treveen Mathew, Anjala Bandara(w), Yasiru Rodrigo, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Matheesha Pathirana
Sri Lanka U19 have won the toss and have opt to bat