U-19 Cricket World Cup: How India's 'class of 2022' performed

India finished their 2022 U19 World Cup campaign with a win in the final against England on Saturday. This is their fifth title.

Here's a look at the records of the Indian players throughout the World Cup.

India U19 Are The #U19CWC 2022 CHAMPIONS!



A fantastic performance by India as they beat England U19 by 4 wickets in the Final!



This is India's FIFTH Under 19 World Cup triumph.





Angkrish Raghuvanshi (278) was the highest scorer from the team. Vicky Ostwal (12) was the highest wicket-taker.



Opening the batting for India, Angkrish Raghuvanshi finished as India's highest run scorer in the U-19 World Cup. He scored a whopping 278 runs in 5 matches. He also pocketed 1 wicket in the quarterfinal against Bangladesh. Harnoor Singh While his opening partner had a dream run in the World Cup, the southpaw Harnoor Singh struggled with his form throughout. He finished with a mere 141 runs in 6 matches – 88 of which came in a single innings. Shaikh Rasheed The vice-captain of this Indian set-up, Shaikh Rasheed was forced to miss two game after testing positive for the coronavirus. The youngster, however, finished with 201 runs in 4 matches. Yash Dhull The captain of the side, Yash Dhull too missed two matches due to covid-19. But, he managed to score 229 runs in 4 matches, including a match-winning century in the semifinal against Australia. Raj Bawa Raj Bawa shot to fame with a stunning 108-ball 162 onslaught against the minnows Uganda. Batting primarily in the middle order, the youngster managed to accumulate 217 runs in 4 innings. He was no slouch with the ball either and picked up a total of 9 wickets, including a five wicket haul in the all-important final against England.

From 97/4 to 164/5



Raj Bawa & Nishant Sindhu stitched together 50 under pressure to take India to the brink of victory. Need 21 runs to win in 33 balls.





Nishant Sindhu got starts in all the matches he played, but failed to convert it to anything noteworthy. He even stepped in as the captain with both Dhull and Rasheed out due to covid-19 and finished with a total of 140 runs in 6 matches. He also pocketed 6 wickets in 5 innings, and was one of the most economical bowlers for the boys in blue. He played a star turn with the bat in the final. Dinesh Bana The wicketkeeper of the side, Dinesh Bana, did not get many chances to display his batting prowess. The youngster, however, did score a total of 63 runs, including a stunning 4-ball 20 in the semifinal against Australia. Rajvardhan Hangargekar A hard-hitting pace bowling all-rounder, Rajvardhan Hangargekar managed to grab a few eyeballs during his campaign in the Carribean. He scored 52 runs in 3 innings to back up his bowling figures of 5 wickets in 6 matches. Kaushal Tambe Kaushal Tamble scapled five wickets in five matches with his off-spin and also contributed a few runs down the order.

All Over: A winning start to India U19's World Cup campaign as they beat SA U19 by 45 runs.



Vicky Ostwal takes 5-28 while Raj Bawa takes 4-47





A slow left arm orthodox bowler, Vicky Ostwal finished as the highest wicket-taker for India, scalping 12 wickets in 6 matches including a five-for. Ravi Kumar A left-arm pacer, Ravi Kumar started off slowly with just one-wicket in the group matches. He stepped up his game in the knockouts and finished with ten wickets in 6 matches. Aneeshwar Gautam Aneeshwar Gautam played 2 matches in the World Cup – bowled in one game, batted in other. He picked two wickets against Ireland with his left-arm-orthodox and scored an unbeaten 12 lower down the order against Uganda. Siddarth Yadav Siddharth Yadav got just a single game in the World Cup – the quarterfinal against Bangladesh. He failed to impress scoring just 6 off 9 deliveries. Garv Sangwan A right-arm-medium pacer, Garv Sangwan played a solitary game against Ireland and returned with two wickets in 5 overs. Manav Parakh Struck by covid-19 in the middle of the tournament, Manav Parakh returned without playing a single game in the World Cup. Vasu Vats Vasu Vats came in as the covid-19 replacement for Manav Parakh and picked up 1 wicket in 4 overs in the only game he played against Uganda.



