Tim Paine steps down as Australia captain after sexting scandal

Tim Paine has resigned as Australia's Test captain less than three weeks ahead of Ashes after it emerged that he is being investigated by Cricket Australia over sending a co-worker an explicit image of himself and a string of lewd messages.

Pat Cummins is now expected to take over Australia captaincy, becoming the first fast bowler to lead the side in 65 years.

The 36-year-old Paine announced his resignation at a tearful press conference in Hobart on Friday.

"It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket," said Paine.



"As a background on my decision, nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public. On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community... I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party. I'm sorry for any damage that this does to the reputation of our sport.



"And I believe that it is the right decision for me to stand down as captain, effective immediately. I do not want this to become an unwelcome disruption to the team ahead of what is a huge Ashes series.



"I have loved my role as captain of the Australian cricket team. It's been the greatest privilege of my sporting life to lead the Australian men's Test team," he continued. "I'm grateful for the support of my teammates and proud of what we've been able to achieve together.



"I will remain a committed member of the Australian cricket team and look forward with anticipation to what is a huge Ashes tour."

Paine did not take any questions at the press conference. Through his statements, he made it clear that he is looking forward to playing in the Ashes, pending selection.