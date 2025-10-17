Test Twenty Explained: Cricket’s latest format aims to revolutionize the game

A fusion of Test cricket’s strategy and T20’s pace, the new Test Twenty format promises 80 overs of action and a new pathway for young global talent.

Cricket has seen a steady evolution — from traditional five-day Tests to the fast-paced T20s, The Hundred, and T10. Now, the sport welcomes a new entrant: Test Twenty, officially unveiled on Thursday.

Blending the patience of Test cricket with the excitement of limited-overs play, Test Twenty keeps both traditional and modern audiences in mind. Each match features 80 overs in a single day, divided into four innings, with each team batting twice, mirroring the structure of a conventional Test match.

According to the organizers, “Each team bats twice, reviving the art of building an innings while keeping the format short, dynamic, and broadcast-friendly.”

Matches can end in a win, loss, tie, or draw, maintaining the spirit of longer formats within a compact framework.

Aimed at discovering future stars

The innovation comes from The Fourth Format, the organization leading the initiative. Their goal is more than entertainment — they aim to build a global cricketing ecosystem that identifies and nurtures young talent between 13 and 19 years of age.

To achieve this, the project incorporates cutting-edge technology such as AI-driven scouting systems and motion sensors in bats and balls to collect performance data and enhance player development.

Gaurav Bahirvani, CEO of The Fourth Format and Executive Chairman of the One One Six Network, explained, “We’re not just creating another cricket tournament; we’re building a global ecosystem to discover and develop future cricketing talent. Think of this as the NCAA equivalent for world cricket.”

He added that the project’s long-term goal is to provide equal opportunities regardless of gender, background, or geography.

From season two, the movement expands further to include women cricketers, ensuring inclusivity and equality at the heart of cricket's next era.

Legends back the vision

Several cricketing greats have voiced their support for the Test Twenty initiative, including Sir Clive Lloyd, AB de Villiers, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh, who participated in the virtual launch event.

AB de Villiers praised the balance between creativity and discipline that the new format brings, “Test Twenty gives players the freedom to express themselves while also teaching them how to survive across two innings — the best of both worlds.”

Matthew Hayden, one of the driving forces behind the project, highlighted its developmental value, “The youth are the future. This format tests both mental and physical endurance while keeping the excitement alive. It’s a modern approach to identifying and grooming talent.”

Building bridges with cricket boards

While Test Twenty introduces a fresh concept, its creators emphasize collaboration, not competition, with existing cricket boards.

Bahirvani and Hayden underlined that their goal is to support and enhance grassroots cricket through data-driven methods and partnerships.

Hayden remarked, “In Australia, we once had a national academy that produced world-class cricketers. A system like Test Twenty can fill that gap by identifying young talent through a structured, technology-based approach.”

Bahirvani added, “Everyone deserves more than two chances. Test Twenty is about giving every young cricketer a fair opportunity to grow. We are happy to share technology and scouting tools with organizations like the BCCI and county boards in the UK.”

When and where will Test Twenty begin?

The inaugural edition of the Junior Test Twenty Championship (JTTC) is scheduled to begin in January 2026, with India hosting the first tournaments.

The competition will feature six franchises — three based in India and three representing Dubai, London, and a U.S. city.

Each franchise will field a 16-player squad, consisting of eight Indian and eight international players, creating a 96-player draft pool. An additional 204 players will form a Wildcard Pool for mid-season selections.

The champions of the first edition will be crowned Junior Test Twenty Champions, receiving a symbolic crown representing cricket’s future generation.

Rules and format

Test Twenty introduces a series of refined rules to enhance strategy and excitement:

Powerplay: One per match (4 overs), tactical decision-making required.

Follow-On: Enforced if the second batting team trails by 75+ runs after first innings.

Early Collapse Clause: Extra overs added to opponent if a team is bowled out within 10 overs.

Bowling Allocation: Max five bowlers, 8 overs each, distributed across innings strategically.

Wides and No-Balls: T20 penalties, plus cumulative penalties for repeated mistakes.

Conditional Draw: Team batting second can opt for a draw with fewer than 5 wickets down.

Tie & Super Session: Aggregate tie resolved with one-over eliminator; if still tied, boundary count decides winner.

These adjustments encourage tactical risk-taking, precision, and strategic play while remaining easy for fans to follow.

The bigger picture

In essence, Test Twenty is not just another format — it is a forward-looking project aimed at bridging the gap between grassroots development and professional cricket.

By combining tradition, innovation, and inclusivity, it seeks to reshape how the world identifies and nurtures cricketing talent — one 80-over day at a time.