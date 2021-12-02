"Want to do best possible thing for Team India based on situation"— Virat Kohli ahead of the 2nd Test

Virat Kohli says he wants to give his best and do what is the best possible thing for his team. Coming back from a short break after the T20 World Cup, Indian captain Virat Kohli addressed a press conference ahead of the India-New Zealand 2nd Test in Mumbai.

Kohli said he is more focused on playing an innings that will put the team in a dominating position against the Kiwis. "I want to give my best, I want to try and do the best possible thing for the team in that situation. If the situation demands me to bat for a longer period of time to score more runs, then I take pride in doing that."

Talking about Mumbai, the iconic Wankhede Stadium, which has hosted several high-profile matches, including the 2011 ODI World Cup final, will host a Test after almost five years when India takes on New Zealand in the second match of the series. Kohli said that he has always enjoyed playing at the Wankhede stadium and it's a ground that is associated with happy memories.

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli talks about playing at the Wankhede and the happy memories that are associated with it.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/KmnUwnXRgB — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2021

Kohli said he expects to get more clarity from the BCCI on the upcoming tour of South Africa in the next couple of days and does not want to be left "confused" following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant -- Omicron.



It is understood that head coach Rahul Dravid has initiated a conversation within the group and is also keeping the players abreast about what's happening at the administrative level. Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand from Friday.

"You want to seek clarity as soon as possible, so we have spoken to all the senior members of the squad. Obviously, Rahul bhai (Dravid) has initiated a conversation within the group, which is very important to know," Kohli said when asked about his and the team's views on the tour. "At the end of the day, we understand, I mean our focus from the Test match will not shift regardless, but also know that you would want to have clarity and you want to be in a situation where you know exactly what's going on."

South Africa has been hit by travel bans following its discovery of the omicron variant even though an India A team is currently playing a three-game first-class series in Bloemfontein. The government in the Rainbow Nation has promised a secure bio bubble for the Indians when they land there.

"We need to be realistic about things as well, we cannot just ignore the things that potentially could put you in a confusing place and no one wants to be there," there was palpable concern in Kohli's voice.

The India seniors, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues — Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town.

The Indian team's bio-bubble will start in Mumbai itself and players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah are all set to enter it in a day or two before the scheduled departure on December 8. "There are players who are not part of the group right now, who will be entering quarantine to join the team in the bubble, to fly in a charter, those kind of things."

Kohli is hopeful that while they focus on the New Zealand game, the BCCI will tell them what's in store going forward. "....I am sure everyone's working hard towards finding clarity and giving us the situation as it unfolds as soon as possible...as I said our prime focus right now is the second Test and the other things are simultaneously being taken care of."



Earlier this year, India had pulled out of a Test match against England in Manchester owing to a Covid-19 outbreak within their camp. The match was eventually rescheduled to next year.