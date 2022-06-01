TDCA celebrates silver jubilee, scholarships given to 10 sportspersons from Tamilnadu

The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) on Wednesday celebrated its silver jubilee here at a glittering ceremony with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the chief guest.

The TDCA, in association with the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association (TNSJA), gave away scholarships to the tune of Rs 3 lakh to 10 sportspersons from different disciplines in Tamil Nadu with Dhoni handing over the cheques.

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan, India Cements whole-time Director Rupa Gurunath, CSK CEO K S Viswanathan and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association office-bearers also graced the occasion.

A huge thanks to @DrbabaRn for his generous support to the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalist Association. 10 promising atheletes, most of them from modest background, got Rs 30,000 each. Importantly they got it from MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/GSSvEINWRQ — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) June 1, 2022

The sportspersons who received scholarship of Rs 30,000 each included shuttler Jerlin Anika, who won medals at the recent Deaflympics in Brazil and chess player Bharath Subramaniyam, who became a Grandmaster recently.



The scholarship awardees:

M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (Cricket), M Mathivanan (Cricket), Pavithra Venkatesh (Athletics), R Sruthy (Basketball), Jerlin Anika (Badminton, Deaflympics), S Manoj Kumar (Wheelchair Athletics), Bharath Subramaniyam (Chess), M Hansini (Table Tennis), R Madhumathi (Football) & G Saravana Kumar (Hockey).

TDCA secretary Dr R N Baba, who was the media manager of the Indian cricket team between 2012 and 2015 including the 2013 Champions Trophy and 2015 World Cup, proposed a vote of thanks.