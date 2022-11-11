T20 World Cup: UK takes dig at India in United Nations Human Rights Council over semifinal loss

India's disheartening loss to England in the T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal in Australia was felt in far-away Geneva where the UN Human Rights Council was meeting to examine India's human rights record under the Universal Periodic Review process.

The Universal Periodic Review of India's human rights record is underway at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council.

In brief statements, UN Member States voiced their recommendations and concerns to India over various issues. As the delegate from the United Kingdom concluded his brief remarks, he said to laughter from the delegates, "thank you and I didn't even mention the cricket."

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma, delivering India's closing remarks at the review, responded, "Unlike my colleague from the UK, we have absolutely no reason today to refer to cricket."

A clinical England annihilated an out-of-sync India by 10 wickets to sail into the T20 World Cup final as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler's relentless hitting mortified Rohit Sharma's clueless attack, on Thursday.

Indian cricket fans were hoping for an exhilarating final match against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday but were left disappointed after the loss to England.