T20 World Cup: "It should be spinners' World Cup" — Rashid Khan

The T20 World Cup will belong to the spinners and Afghanistan can beat any team if it bats well, believes leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Appearing in his second T20 World Cup, Rashid feels spinners are always "effective" on pitches at the three venues in the UAE where the Super 12s, the semifinals and the final will be played.



"Conditions here are always good for spinners and it should be spinners' World Cup," Rashid was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.



"Doesn't matter how wickets are prepared here, it is always helpful for the spinners. Spinners will play a huge role in this World Cup. As we have seen in the IPL, spinners have brought back their team in the game. I feel that will be the same in the World Cup as well. The best spinners will bring their team back in the game and win it."



Rashid feels Afghanistan, which is in Group 2 along with India, Pakistan and New Zealand, will need to do "lots of hard work" as all their opponents in the Super 12s were good players of spin.



Afghanistan has played 14 T20Is in the three venues in the UAE, winning all of them. Rashid pointed out that batting will hold the key.



"As long as you have a good total, if it is a slow track, skiddy, as a spinner it is very, very helpful because you can show your skills there and you can get the wickets. In this World Cup, if you bat well, we (Afghanistan) can beat any side."

