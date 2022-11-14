Kohli, Suryakumar in Best XI of 2022 T20 World Cup

Tournament's leading run-getter Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were on Monday named in the "Most Valuable Team" of ICC 2022 T20 World Cup.

Indian superstar Kohli ended as the tournament's most prolific batter with 296 runs at a stunning average of 98.66. Kohli kick-started his campaign with a pivotal 82 not out against arch rivals Pakistan to anchor his side to a heart-thumping final-ball four-wicket victory. And further knocks of 64 not out against Bangladesh, 62 not out against the Netherlands and 50 against England in the semi-finals helped round off an individual competition to savour for one of the greatest white-ball batters of the modern era.

Fellow Indian Suryakumar finished as the tournament's third highest run-scorer with 239 runs overall. Three half centuries -- 51 not out against the Netherlands in Sydney, 68 against South Africa in Perth and 61 not out off just 25 balls against Zimbabwe in Melbourne -- helped haul his side into the semi-finals as he scored at a staggering strike rate of 189.68 in his six innings.

Another Indian, Hardik Pandya was named as the 12th man of the side.

"Players from six different teams have been named in the Upstox Most Valuable Team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022," the ICC said in a statement a day after England won their second world title in the shortest format.

Captain, wicketkeeper and opening batter Jos Buttler, fellow opener Alex Hales and seamer Sam Curran all made the cut for England.

New Zealand star Glenn Phillips and Zimbabwe ace Sikandar Raza occupy the No.5 and 6 positions in the playing eleven.

Completing the middle order is Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan. Sam Curran and Anrich Nortje line up at No.8 and 9, with the former being crowned Player of the Tournament after a series of spellbinding bowling displays.

Rounding off the side at No.10 and 11 are fellow pace bowlers Mark Wood and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took nine and 11 wickets respectively for England and Pakistan.

T20 World Cup Best XI: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood, Shaheen Shah Afridi. 12th man Hardik Pandya.