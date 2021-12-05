Syed Faridoun's unique bowling action takes BBL by storm: Watch

Syed Faridoun, a 20-year-old chinaman bowler from Pakistan, made his Big Bash League debut for Melbourne Stars on Sunday, grabbing eyeballs with his unique action. His action was likened to South Africa's Paul Adams and more recently Shivil Kaukshik of Gujarat Lions. He gave away only 5 runs in his first over, bowling to James Vince and Josh Philippe, but ended with figures of 0/37 in 4 overs.

Here's something different!



Pakistani Syed Faridoun comes on to bowl, with a very unique action #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/SRwPLhPXs6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 5, 2021

A product of the Lahore Qalandars players development programme, Faridoun was discovered when he sent in a video of his bowling to the franchise during the coronavirus lockdown last year. He had played in U16 and U19 circuits in the age-group at the city level before Sunday. He was part of the bench in the second leg of the PSL 5 in Karachi and later part of the PSL 6.



He follows in the footsteps of Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussein to play in the BBL for Melbourne Stars.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan said had said Syed Faridoun has the potential to become Pakistan's best spinner in a few years. "I can see Syed Faridoon Mahmood becoming number one bowler for Pakistan with in next three years," he had said.

His bowling action was one of the talking points of the BBL match on Sunday:

I feel like watching Syed Faridoun's bowling action is just assaulting my eyes. #BBL11 — Mindy Pawsey (@MKPS001) December 5, 2021

as very unique as Paul Adams? https://t.co/wtvfMNx6Y5 — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) December 5, 2021









Lahore ki fakhriya peshkash of this year ❤️



Syed Faridoun Jaffery 20 years old left arm wrist would be playing from Melbourne Stars and Lahore Qalandars in emerging this year iA #PSL7 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/pMW5hSVCJI — Saqib Shah (@Saqibca) November 30, 2021

Sameen Rana (COO Lahore Qalandars) said, "Left-arm wrist spinners are rare and it is arguably the toughest skill in cricket. He was raw but at least he was bowling and ambitious about the skill and it wasn't a really tough choice. We had identified his talent in a video and invested in his development and got him ready for the big stage."





