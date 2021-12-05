Cricket
Syed Faridoun's unique bowling action takes BBL by storm: Watch
Left-arm wrist spinner Syed Faridoun can become Pakistan's best spinner in a few years, according to Rashid Khan.
Syed Faridoun, a 20-year-old chinaman bowler from Pakistan, made his Big Bash League debut for Melbourne Stars on Sunday, grabbing eyeballs with his unique action. His action was likened to South Africa's Paul Adams and more recently Shivil Kaukshik of Gujarat Lions. He gave away only 5 runs in his first over, bowling to James Vince and Josh Philippe, but ended with figures of 0/37 in 4 overs.
A product of the Lahore Qalandars players development programme, Faridoun was discovered when he sent in a video of his bowling to the franchise during the coronavirus lockdown last year. He had played in U16 and U19 circuits in the age-group at the city level before Sunday. He was part of the bench in the second leg of the PSL 5 in Karachi and later part of the PSL 6.
He follows in the footsteps of Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussein to play in the BBL for Melbourne Stars.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan said had said Syed Faridoun has the potential to become Pakistan's best spinner in a few years. "I can see Syed Faridoon Mahmood becoming number one bowler for Pakistan with in next three years," he had said.
His bowling action was one of the talking points of the BBL match on Sunday:
Sameen Rana (COO Lahore Qalandars) said, "Left-arm wrist spinners are rare and it is arguably the toughest skill in cricket. He was raw but at least he was bowling and ambitious about the skill and it wasn't a really tough choice. We had identified his talent in a video and invested in his development and got him ready for the big stage."