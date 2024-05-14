Cricket
BCCI announces fixtures for South Africa women's team's tour of India
India will host South Africa for three ODIs and as many T20Is, and one-off Test. Bengaluru and Chennai have been selected as venues for the games.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the fixtures for the Indian women's team's upcoming home series against the South Africa women's team.
India will host the touring South Africans for three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is), and a one-off Test. The matches will be held in Bengaluru and Chennai.
Bengaluru will host a warm-up game and the ODI series, while Chennai will be the venue for the one-off Test and T20Is.
South Africa will play a warm-up game against Board President's XI in Bengaluru on June 13.
The series will commence with the ODIs in Bengaluru scheduled for June 16, 19, and 23 respectively. The ODIs are a part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship.
The action will then shift to Chennai, which will first host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series, scheduled for July 5, 7 and 9 respectively.