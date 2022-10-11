Sourav Ganguly declines IPL offer

Sourav Ganguly's tenure as the Board of Control for Cricket in India president will be over on October 18 with 1983 World Cup champion team member Roger Binny is set to replace him. Ganguly was keen to continue as BCCI President but he was told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board president.

He declined to get the India Premier League Chairman's post in bargain. "Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution," a Board of Control for Cricket in India source has revealed.



Ganguly, who reached Mumbai on Monday evening, had a series of meetings with the powers that be in New Delhi.

Binny is a rather surprise choice to head the BCCI. However, hints were dropped that he will get some position when Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) named him as its representative at BCCI AGM instead of secretary Santosh Menon.



"Roger is one of the finest human beings and a thorough gentleman, who has graced the field for India. Plus he is also a World Cup hero and has a squeaky clean image. He resigned from selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in India contention," the BCCI source added.

In case of Arun Dhumal, the decision makers waited for Ganguly to take a call on IPL chairmanship and once he refused, they promoted the Himachal man, who has been known to be one of the most efficient men in last BCCI cabinet.

With Ganguly moving out of the picture, the East representation was always going to be Assam CM Biswa Sarma's call as he played a key role even last time. The names of members in the BCCI Apex Council and IPL Governing Council will be known when the final list will be published in a few days.

