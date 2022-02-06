My sole focus will be on cricket, says U-19 WC captain Yash Dhull

India skipper Yash Dhull is aware that his life could now change drastically after guiding India to a record fifth U-19 cricket World Cup title but the Delhi youngster does not want the fame and adulation disturb his focus on the game. The Indian camp was rattled by multiple COVID-19 cases but Dhull led the side to an unprecedented fifth World Cup title with a four-wicket win over England in the title clash.

"I want to play cricket only. The focus will be on the game, the rest of the things will take care of themselves," Dhull said at the post-match press conference when asked about his future plans. "I will take it match-by-match. Let's see what happens."

The 19-year-old Delhi-born cricketer complemented his deputy and fellow batter Shaik Rasheed, saying they share a great bond on and off the field. "Shaik Rasheed is my best friend, we have dinners together. When we were batting together in the final, the thought was to take it deep and then finish it five-seven overs earlier," Dhull said about Rasheed.

"We were dismissed but Nishant Sindhu played well. In the field, Rasheed kept suggesting me and it helped me to have a free mind. It also gave me confidence that I am making the right decisions."

India had earlier won the U-19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018. Dhull credited the success to team effort, and said it was a proud moment for him and teammates.

"It is a big moment, everyone was supporting, so it is a big moment for us to win the tournament. It is a team effort, backing players is a sign of a good team. "We kept moving ahead with a positive mindset. Medium pacers have been doing well for us since the Asia Cup, Ravi Kumar gave us a good start and Raj Bawa was exceptional," said Dhull.

The skipper was full of praise for medium pacer Bawa (5/31), who ran through the English middle-order to restrict the opponents to a modest 189. "Raj Bawa has an important role as an all-rounder. His mindset is really good and he has full confidence in his game. Bawa takes the batter by surprise through his bouncers. He bowls it real quick," Dhull said.