Smriti Mandhana’s wedding postponed after her father suffers heart attack in Sangli

The wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed after Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack in Sangli on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Mandhana family farmhouse in Samdol while preparations for the ceremony were underway.

According to Mandhana’s business manager, Tuhin Mishra, Mr. Mandhana became unwell during breakfast and his condition quickly deteriorated. The family initially hoped the discomfort would pass, but when his symptoms intensified, an ambulance was called, and he was rushed to a private hospital in Sangli for immediate treatment. He is currently stable and under medical observation.

Mandhana and her family members reached the hospital soon after receiving the news. With Mr. Mandhana requiring continued care, the family decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely. The management team informed the media, and work began at the venue to remove decorations and halt ongoing preparations.

“Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until he recovers, the marriage, which was supposed to happen today, will not take place,” Mishra told the media. He added that the family remains in shock but is relieved by the initial reports of stability from the medical team.

Mandhana and Muchhal were scheduled to tie the knot on November 23 in a ceremony attended by close relatives, friends, and several members of the Women’s World Cup-winning Indian cricket squad. The celebrations had been underway in Sangli over the past week.

The families have requested privacy as they focus on Mr. Mandhana’s recovery. A new date for the wedding has not been announced and will be decided once his health improves.