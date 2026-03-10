Smriti Mandhana retains No.1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings

India opener Smriti Mandhana has retained the No.1 position in the latest International Cricket Council Women’s ODI batting rankings, continuing her strong run as the world’s top batter in the format.

Mandhana remains the highest-ranked Indian in the list and has maintained her consistency at the top through strong performances. Her position reflects India’s continued presence among the elite batting ranks in women’s ODI cricket.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also maintained her position in the rankings, remaining eighth on the list. However, Jemimah Rodrigues slipped one place to 12th following India’s recent 0-3 ODI series defeat against Australia.

Elsewhere in the rankings, New Zealand players made notable gains after strong performances in their ongoing home ODI series against Zimbabwe. White Ferns captain Amelia Kerr climbed five places to 11th in the ODI bowling rankings after an outstanding run with the ball, including a seven-wicket haul in Dunedin. Kerr also moved up to fifth in the ODI all-rounders’ rankings.

Among batters, Brooke Halliday surged eight places to 11th after scoring an unbeaten 157 in the opening ODI, while Maddy Green rose four spots to joint 22nd.

Changes were also recorded in the Women’s T20I rankings following Sri Lanka’s series win over West Indies. The latest rankings update comes ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in England and Wales later this year.