'Was shocked when Pakistan captain offered me a bribe': Shane Warne relates in upcoming documentary

Shane Warne relates in his upcoming documentary 'Shane' how shocked he was when then-Pakistan captain Saleem Malik offered him a bribe to play badly. The documentary can be streamed on India's largest homegrown Transaction Video-on-Demand (TVOD) streaming platform BookMyShow Stream from January 15th.

Warne said ex-Pak cricketer Saleem Malik told him, "I need to see you...we can't lose …. you don't understand what happens when we lose in Pakistan. Our houses will get burnt down, out family's houses will get burnt down."

Warne then went on to add that Malik offered him and teammate Tim May a $276,000 bribe to bowl a string of wides and not look for wickets. "I just sort of sat there, stunned. And then I go, 'F*** you, mate. We're going to beat ya'," he said.

"The Pakistan captain offering me a bribe to play badly - I didn't really know what to say," Warne claimed.

Salim Malik was later banned from cricket for life in 2000.

Shane Warne, amongst the greatest bowlers of his time, shares many such stories from his cricketing career in the documentary, giving a glimpse into his special connection with India after winning the maiden season of the Indian Premier League, his close bond with his peers and Indian cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, the love and support from Indian fans amongst other aspects.

Speaking on the release of the documentary film, Warne said, "I'm super excited to be releasing my documentary 'Shane' which will be exclusively available on BookMyShow Stream. In the film, I will talk all about my career, including the highs, like taking the Rajasthan Royals to win the inaugural IPL, way back in 2008 as well as interviews from some cool people who have been part of my journey and those whom I consider very close friends including Sachin Tendulkar, Manoj Badale, owner of the Rajasthan Royals, Ed Sheeran as well as one of my closest friends Chris Martin. I am very excited to share my story through "Shane" with all my fans in India."



