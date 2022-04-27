CWG Begin In
Cricket

Shams Mulan helps Mumbai U-25 lift Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Mumbai U25 cricket team
X

Mumbai U25 cricket team

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-04-27T22:05:59+05:30

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani snared seven wickets and helped Mumbai U-25 win the Col CK Nayudu Trophy by thrashing Vidarbha by 75 runs on Wednesday.

Mulani returned with fine figures of 7/50 in the second essay as they bundled out Vidarbha, who were in pursuit of 196, for 121.

In the first innings, Mumbai had posted a mammoth 468 and then Vidarbha had scored 385.

Mumbai were bowled out for 113 in the second innings, but thanks to Mulani, who spun his web around the opposition batters, the domestic heavyweights emerged victorious.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) congratulated the team.

"The Mumbai U-25 boys win the coveted Col C.K Nayudu Trophy after defeating Vidarbha in an exciting final. We congratulate the boys on an amazing tournament," the MCA tweeted from its official handle.

