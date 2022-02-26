Carlos Brathwaite defends young pacer's 'antics' after Shahid Afridi's warning of 'world of TikTok'

Pakistan international Shahnawaz Dahani's unique style of celebrations has polarized opinion. While some, like former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, has suggested he is likely to be lost to 'the world of TikTok', his former PSL teammate Carlos Brathwaite has revealed a story behind his celebrations.

Brathwaite, who played for Multan Sultans in previous seasons alongside Dahani, said he had been surprised when he had seen the youngster run towards the crowd after bowling his first over in the PSL. The all-rounder said that Dahani bowled well but when he saw that the pacer was waving to the crowd on debut, he thought the fast bowler was being too arrogant.

Brathwaite later found that Dahani ran towards the crowd because people from his village had traveled for 10 hours to watch him play.

"I felt so guilty (for having judged him). Dahani was neither arrogant nor was he showing ego, he just wanted to appreciate the privilege he had getting out of his village, and playing the sport he loves at a high level. He was so gassed about his villagers coming and watching him, and he enjoyed the moment," Brathwaite said on a post-match show.

Aleem Dar tries to disrupt Shahnawaz Dahani's Jubilation... Cricket at its best... pic.twitter.com/AI8seEBGZz — Shaharbeen Times (@sheharbeen) February 19, 2022

"I hope the people of Pakistan don't take his antics in the wrong way. He is a real, pure guy who is simply appreciating his good fortune," he added.

Dahani's celebrations have been one of the telling features of the PSL season this year. Even Aleem Dar attempted to crash his party during a match.

Brathwaite's defence of the pacer came after Shahid Afridi, while speaking on Samaa TV, said that Dahani should focus on his performance.

"I think he is slightly over with his celebration. I have been associated with Multan Sultans in the past and also talked to Mushi [Muhstaq Ahmed] bhai about it so that his focus remains on cricket," said Afridi.

What a moment and celebration! It's brilliant to see the way senior players like Carlos Brathwaite and Imran Tahir interact with young Shahnawaz Dahani in the PSL. Absolutely loved this❤#dahani pic.twitter.com/HxB5pGnyRd — Sajjad Siyal (@SajjadSiyal19) March 3, 2021

Afridi said Pakistan has lost so many talented players because their focus was on impressing the crowd instead of cricket and they had entered the TikTok world.



"I think it's in his mind that he will celebrate in this manner, like going towards the crowd, but these things only look good when you are performing well and have achieved your dreams. A lot of our talent gets wasted because our youngsters go in the world of TikTok," he added.

Following Afridi's comments, Dahani did not celebrate either of his 2 wickets on Wednesday against Lahore Qalandars.