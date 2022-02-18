Sakibul Gani first cricketer to score 300 on First-Class debut

Bihar debutant Sakibul Gani has created a new world record for the highest individual score on First Class debut. He became the first person to score a triple century on debut in Bihar's Ranji Trophy match against Mizoram on Friday.

The 22-year-old Sakibul Gani beat the record of Ajay Rohera of Madhya Pradesh who had scored 267* on FC debut v Hyderabad in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy.

WORLD RECORD for Bihar's Debutant Sakibul Gani. Brings up his Triple Century just now and became the first player in History to score a triple Century in First Class debut. Last best was Ajay Rohera of MP where he scored 267 in his FC debut in 2018. #RanjiTrophy #CricDomesti pic.twitter.com/H08BHuiETk — 🏏CricDomestic🏏 (@_CricDomestic) February 18, 2022

He reached the triple-century mark in 387 balls with 50 fours on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata.

Bihar, having opted to bat first, have posted a 600+ total, with Sakibul Gani having brought up a 500+ run partnership for the fourth wicket with Babul Kumar, who also scored a double century.

The existing record for the highest partnership in FC cricket is between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene - 624 runs.

