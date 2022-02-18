Log In
Cricket

Sakibul Gani first cricketer to score 300 on First-Class debut

Ranji Trophy: This is a new world record for the highest score on FC debut.

Bihar debutant Sakibul Gani scored a triple century on FC debut on Friday (BCCI)

Updated: 2022-02-18T13:47:43+05:30

Bihar debutant Sakibul Gani has created a new world record for the highest individual score on First Class debut. He became the first person to score a triple century on debut in Bihar's Ranji Trophy match against Mizoram on Friday.

The 22-year-old Sakibul Gani beat the record of Ajay Rohera of Madhya Pradesh who had scored 267* on FC debut v Hyderabad in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy.

He reached the triple-century mark in 387 balls with 50 fours on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata.

Bihar, having opted to bat first, have posted a 600+ total, with Sakibul Gani having brought up a 500+ run partnership for the fourth wicket with Babul Kumar, who also scored a double century.

The existing record for the highest partnership in FC cricket is between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene - 624 runs.

More to follow...


