Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for COVID-19
Updated: 2021-03-27T10:48:11+05:30

India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The cricket legend took to Twitter to confirm the news.

He is currently in home isolation.


"Sachin has got himself tested and the report has come out positive. He has isolated himself and is following all the necessary protocols," a source close to the family told news agency PTI on Saturday.


Sachin Tendulkar with Virender Sehwag at Road Safety World Series

The number of Covid-19 cases is on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.

Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.

