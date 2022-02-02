Rumman Raees refuses to celebrate after taking wicket of former captain

Sometimes seen in football matches, like when Gabriel Batistuta broke down in tears after scoring against his former side Fiorentina, a rare side of cricket was seen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday. Fast bowler Rumman Raees picked up the opposition captain's wicket in a crucial stage of the match against his former side, but then refused to celebrate.

"Today, I was against a team which kept me for six years. I had decided that whatever wicket I take, I won't celebrate in respect. So, after taking's Shadab's wicket, I just rose my hands and refrained from traditional celebration," Raees told Geo TV on his gesture.

Rumman Raees - an absolute gem of a person! Mad respect for him. May he be blessed with the best of both worlds. https://t.co/Oh4GArjBY8 — Alvina. (@AlvinaAhmedS) February 1, 2022

Multan Sultans bowler Rumman Raees showed rare levels of respect and sportsmanship when he refrained from celebrating Shadab Khan's wicket during the match against his former team Islamabad United at Karachi's National Stadium.

Rumman was with Islamabad United for six seasons after being picked as an emerging player in the inaugural edition of the tournament. He was named vice-captain of the franchise in 2017. He also led the side in two matches in 2018.

On Tuesday, despite a top order collapse from Islamabad, Shadab Khan played a sensational innings and scored 91 runs off 42 balls. No other batter could score even 25 runs.

Captain's innings from Shadab Khan. A brilliant 91 off only 42 balls which is his highest ever score in T20s #PSL7 #IUvMS pic.twitter.com/fPSbukoK8t — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 1, 2022

Shadab's wicket was thus the turning point of the match and the Multan Sultans team converged around Rumman for celebrations after the wicket. However, the bowler himself was unmoved.

