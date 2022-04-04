CWG Begin In
Cricket

Cricket world reacts as Ross Taylor plays his final game for New Zealand

The 16-year career of one of Cricket's greatest veterans finally comes to a close as Taylor walked out to bat for the final time

Cricket world reacts as Ross Taylor plays his final game for New Zealand
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-04T14:49:33+05:30

With a sum total of 235 matches, 8593 runs and a batting average of 47.73, Ross Taylor has finally retired from Cricket for good. The New Zealand veteran had earlier announced a while back that he would be playing his final game this year and did so against the Netherlands earlier today. He ended his last match by scoring 14 runs off 16 balls.

The cricket world came together to pay tribute to his contribution to the game and it was nothing short of spectacular to see some of the messages coming through.








Cricket Cricket World Cup International Cricket Council 
