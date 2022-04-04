Cricket world reacts as Ross Taylor plays his final game for New Zealand

With a sum total of 235 matches, 8593 runs and a batting average of 47.73, Ross Taylor has finally retired from Cricket for good. The New Zealand veteran had earlier announced a while back that he would be playing his final game this year and did so against the Netherlands earlier today. He ended his last match by scoring 14 runs off 16 balls.

The cricket world came together to pay tribute to his contribution to the game and it was nothing short of spectacular to see some of the messages coming through.

Special moments for @RossLTaylor and his family before play at Seddon Park. Follow KFC ODI 3 from Hamilton LIVE with @sparknzsport. #ThanksRosco #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/tSurjjarsH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 4, 2022

Virat Kohli sends his messages to Ross Taylor. Apart from Kohli , Many legends also wished him.



Ross Taylor will retire from International cricket tomorrow. 🥺



(Vid :- NZ Cricket) pic.twitter.com/ZXU0Yk2kAH — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) April 3, 2022









Ross Taylor comes out to bat for New Zealand for the final time 🇳🇿👏#SparkSport #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/bq79JPakJq — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 4, 2022





Thanks @RossLTaylor legend for all the entertainment ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/WyncvjK1kQ — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) January 11, 2022

◾ Most ODI runs for New Zealand

◾ Most ODI hundreds for New Zealand

◾ Most ODI fifties for New Zealand



Ross Taylor, national treasure 🐐 pic.twitter.com/X22HgarvlR — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 4, 2022

It has been an emotional last dance for Ross Taylor 😢#NZvNED pic.twitter.com/DUx4HvwQAQ — Sport360° (@Sport360) April 4, 2022















