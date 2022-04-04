Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cricket
Cricket world reacts as Ross Taylor plays his final game for New Zealand
The 16-year career of one of Cricket's greatest veterans finally comes to a close as Taylor walked out to bat for the final time
With a sum total of 235 matches, 8593 runs and a batting average of 47.73, Ross Taylor has finally retired from Cricket for good. The New Zealand veteran had earlier announced a while back that he would be playing his final game this year and did so against the Netherlands earlier today. He ended his last match by scoring 14 runs off 16 balls.
The cricket world came together to pay tribute to his contribution to the game and it was nothing short of spectacular to see some of the messages coming through.
Next Story