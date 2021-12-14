'Timing has to be better': Azharuddin on 'rift' between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma skipping the upcoming Test series while Virat Kohli skipping the ODIs following the recent change in captaincy sends the wrong message, said former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

Following Rohit's elevation to being India's skipper in ODIs and T20Is and India's shift to a dual-captain system, Rohit informed BCCI that he would not be part of the South Africa Tests, which begin on December 26. On the same day, Kohli informed the board that he would be skipping the ODIs for personal reasons.

Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 14, 2021

"Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket," Azharuddin said in a tweet on Tuesday.

A BCCI official has said there is no truth to 'social media rumours' of a rift between Rohit and Kohli.

"Virat Kohli has informed us that he'll not be available for the ODI series. He wants to spend time with his family - don't read into social media rumours too much, there is nothing between Virat and Rohit", a BCCI official told News 9. With his daughter turning one on January 11, Kohli has reportedly planned a holiday with his family.

However, Azharuddin said the timing of the two skippers' breaks could have been better, so as not to 'substantiate speculations about the rift'.