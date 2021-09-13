A look at Rohit Sharma's captaincy record in the backdrop of the Virat-Rohit debate

There has been a lot of speculation surfacing from the Indian cricket camp about an imminent change in the team captaincy. The two individuals under deliberation are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both of them have been outstanding performers in all formats of cricket with the former being the mainstay captain over the past few years. However, Rohit Sharma has also made a name for himself with his captaincy record despite being at the helm of the team for minimal matches. We take a look at Rohit Sharma's record and what he has done so far as the captain of the Indian Cricket team.

T20



In the T20 format, Rohit Sharma has captained the team a total of 19 times and boasts a stellar record. He has won 15 matches in total with a win percentage of 78.94%. His first captaincy came in 2017 when India took on Sri Lanka and won 3-0 by completely dominating their opponents in all matches. 2018 saw him lead the team against South Africa for one match where India won by 7 runs. Till date, he has only been defeated 4 times with New Zealand winning twice, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka winning once each. In 19 matches as a captain, he has scored 7 half centuries and 2 centuries. He has only lost one series that was away to New Zealand in 2019.

If Virat Kohli really wanted to step down as captain (white ball) & concentrate on his batting he should have done it before the T20 world cup.

Rohit Sharma should have taken over some time ago.

Agree or Disagree?#ViratKohli #RohitSharma #WT20 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 13, 2021

ODI

In the ODI format, Rohit Sharma has a win percentage of 80%. He has played 10 matches as a captain and lost only 2. Rohit marked his captaincy debut in January 2018 when he took over from Virat Kohli to lead India against Sri Lanka. They managed to come away with a 2-1 series win and maintained the stellar record of consecutive series victories. Subsequent matches against Hong Kong, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand have seen him lose only one match which was to the Kiwis in 2019. During his time as an ODI Captain, he has scored 4 half centuries and two centuries including a 208 score against Sri Lanka in 2017.



It remains to be seen how the decision pans out in the coming months. Social Media has had its say as well with several ardent fans voicing their opinions and concerns about the state of the team and leadership prior to the T20 World Cup.











