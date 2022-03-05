Rohit Sharma calls back Virat Kohli for guard of honour: Watch

Virat Kohli was so eager to get into the field for his 100th Test against Sri Lanka that skipper Rohit Sharma had to call him back so that the Indian team could give him a guard of honour.

Kohli walked out of the field again at Rohit's bidding as Sri Lanka were preparing to begin their reply to India's first innings score of 574/8. The Indian team then gathered to celebrate their former skipper's special occasion and a beaming Kohli walked back into the field for a second time to thunderous applause.

He gave a thumbs-up to Rohit in appreciation of the gesture.

On Day 1, Kohli scored 45 off 76 balls in a 90-run stand with Hanuma Vihari. Kohli was felicitated by present India head coach Rahul Dravid in the presence of his team members and wife Anushka Sharma.



"I want to thank the BCCI and getting my 100th Test cap from one of my childhood heroes is indeed amazing," Kohli said as Dravid presented him with a special cap.

India declared their first innings at 574 for 8 on Day 2 of the opening Test in Mohali on Saturday.

Jadeja was unbeaten at 175, while Mohammed Shami was on 20 when India decided to declare their innings in the 130th over.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 574 for 8 decl in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96, Ravichandran Ashwin 61; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).