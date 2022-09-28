Cricket
Road Safety World Series Semifinal 1, India vs Australia: Match to continue next day - Live Scores, Updates, Blog
Road Safety World Series Live: Australia Legends will resume their innings from 136/5 in 17 overs as rain curtailed the first semifinal vs India Legends on Wednesday.
Road Safety World Series Semifinal 1: Australia Legends scored 136/5 in 17 overs against India Legends in the first semifinal before rain ended proceedings for the day. It was announced that the match will resume from the same point from 3:30 pm on Thursday.
Sri Lanka and West Indies will then be squaring off in the second semifinal from 7:30 pm IST.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Match to continue tomorrow
UPDATE: The match will not resume tonight. It will be continued from the same point on Thursday afternoon from 3:30 pm onwards.
- 28 Sep 2022 5:12 PM GMT
Moment of the match
News is in that the match will probably not resume. More on that soon.
Here's the moment of the day, a diving catch by Suresh Raina:
- 28 Sep 2022 4:07 PM GMT
Rain break: Australia 136/5 after 17
Dunk falls as Suresh Raina takes a diving catch at point. But then - the big development. Rain comes in to sweep the ground again and the umpires lead the teams off. Australia end with 136/5 in 17 overs.
Hopefully the rain lets up soon again. And we get a rain-shortened chase where India get a target revised by DRS.
- 28 Sep 2022 3:58 PM GMT
Ben Dunk leads charge
Ben Dunk has taken up the cudgel in the middle overs as India's spinner continue to keep things tight. Yusuf Pathan finishes with 2/36 in 4 overs.
AUS 128/4 after 15.2
- 28 Sep 2022 3:36 PM GMT
Yusuf Pathan gets 2nd wicket
India try to chip in with some quick overs by Yusuf Pathan and Suresh Raina. And it's Pathan who gets India's second wicket. Doolan, the set batter, looks to give the bowler the charge but is stumped by the sharp Naman Ojha. He is out for 35.
AUS 78/2 after 10.3
- 28 Sep 2022 3:23 PM GMT
Rahul Sharma gets 1st wicket
Doolan was being the quieter batter so far but now he steps up his scoring rate. Abhimanyu Mithun fares better than the other seamers, having gone for 0/11 in his 2 overs so far. The first wicket, though, goes to Rahul Sharma. Watson gives an outside edge catch that goes to Suresh Raina. He is out for 30.
AUS 60/1 after 7.1
- 28 Sep 2022 3:05 PM GMT
Shane Watson off to a flier
Stuart Binny it is from the other end. Watson uses the extra pace to clip a four off his pads. Pawar pulled hard by Watson in the next over as Australia power on. Munaf Patel doesn't fare much better either. Goes for 13 in the 4th over.
AUS 40/0 after 4
- 28 Sep 2022 2:50 PM GMT
Rajesh Pawar spins ball a mile
The diminutive Rajesh Pawar starts off with the ball as the match begins. Big turn off the pitch! A big appeal for stumped against Shane Watson as he lunges forward and misses the ball. Survives.
AUS 5/0 after 1
- 28 Sep 2022 2:31 PM GMT
Playing XIs
Australia: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk (wk), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain
India: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun