Cricket

Road Safety World Series Semifinal 1, India vs Australia: Match to continue next day - Live Scores, Updates, Blog

Road Safety World Series Live: Australia Legends will resume their innings from 136/5 in 17 overs as rain curtailed the first semifinal vs India Legends on Wednesday.

X

Sachin Tendulkar is the captain of the Indian team vs Australia Legends (RSWS)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-28T23:07:14+05:30

Road Safety World Series Semifinal 1: Australia Legends scored 136/5 in 17 overs against India Legends in the first semifinal before rain ended proceedings for the day. It was announced that the match will resume from the same point from 3:30 pm on Thursday.

Sri Lanka and West Indies will then be squaring off in the second semifinal from 7:30 pm IST.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh 
