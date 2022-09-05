Road Safety World Series 2022: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series is set to commence from 10th September which will see the return of cricketing legends take to the pitch for a noble cause.

Preview

The inaugural edition which took place in two parts over 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic saw a total of seven teams participate. At the end of the tournament, the India Legends emerged as champions.

This year, the tournament will be held across four cities, namely Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. The competition will begin on 10th September and go on till the 1st of October. This time around, New Zealand Legends join the existing seven teams to increase the number of participants.

Schedule

Saturday, 10th September- India Legends vs South Africa (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Sunday, 11th September- Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies (3:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Sunday, 11th September- Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Monday, 12th September- New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Tuesday, 13th September- England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Wednesday, 14th September- India Legends vs West Indies Legends (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Thursday, 15th September- Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Saturday, 17th September- England Legends vs West Indies Legends (7:30 pm IST- Indore)

Saturday, 17th September- Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 pm IST- Indore)

Sunday, 18th September- Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (3:30 pm IST- Indore)

Sunday, 18th September- India Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 pm IST- Indore)

Monday, 19th September- England Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 pm IST- Indore)

Wednesday, 21st September- India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (7:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Thursday, 22nd September- West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Friday, 23rd September- Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Saturday, 24th September- India Legends vs England Legends (7:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Sunday, 25th September- Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends (3:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Sunday, 25th September- Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends (7:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Tuesday, 27th September- Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (3:30 pm IST- Raipur)

Tuesday, 27th September- England Legends vs Australia Legends (7:30 pm IST- Raipur)

Wednesday, 28th September- Semi-final 1 (7:30 pm IST- Raipur)

Thursday, 29th September- Semi-final 2 (7:30 pm IST- Raipur)

Saturday, 1st October- Final (7:30 pm IST- Raipur)

Teams

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha (WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma

Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Stuart Clark, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, Bryan McGain, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, Chadd Sayers.

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Shahadat Hossain (C), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun Ur Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammed Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.



New Zealand Legends Squad: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond, Scott Styris, Bruce Martin, Dean Brownlie, Neil Broom, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Aaron Redmond, Hamish Bennett, Gareth Hopkins.



England Legends Squad: Ian Bell (C), Nick Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Mal Loye, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Jade Dernbach, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield.



South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes (C), Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, Alviro Peterson, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Morne van Wyke, T Tshabalala, Zander de Bruyne, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davis, J van der Wath, Norris Jones



West Indies Legends Squad: Brian Lara (C), Dana Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Dario Barthley, Dave Mohammed, Krishmar Santokie.



Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahle Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.



Where to Watch?

The matches can be watched on the Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel TV channels.

Live Stream

The matches can be live streamed on the Jio and Voot apps.