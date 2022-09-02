Road Safety World Series: List of Full Squads

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) is back and it will commence on 10th September 2022.

The 22-day tournament starting on September 10 will be played across various venues. The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semifinals and the final, which will be held on October 1. Other venues include Indore and Dehradun, according to a media release.

New Zealand Legends are the new entrants to this edition and they will join the legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the event played primarily to create awareness of road safety in the country and around the globe.

The squads for the tournament have been announced.

Here are the full squads:

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha (WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma

Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Stuart Clark, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, Bryan McGain, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, Chadd Sayers.

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Shahadat Hossain (C), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun Ur Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammed Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.

New Zealand Legends Squad: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond, Scott Styris, Bruce Martin, Dean Brownlie, Neil Broom, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Aaron Redmond, Hamish Bennett, Gareth Hopkins.

England Legends Squad: Ian Bell, Nick Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Mal Loye, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Jade Dernbach, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield.

South Africa Legends Squad:

West Indies Legends Squad: Brian Lara (C), Dana Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Dario Barthley, Dave Mohammed, Krishmar Santokie.

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahle Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

