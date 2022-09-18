Road Safety World Series 2022: Top scorers and highest wicket-takers

The legends are back at it again as the Road Safety World Series 2022 is in full flow. You will be plunged into memory lane when you see your favourite batsman hitting those cover drives and bowlers delivering those seamless in-swingers.

Here's a look at the top scorers and highest wicket-takers in the competition:

Top scorers

Player Innings Runs Dwayne Smith (West Indies Legends) 2 124 Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka Legends) 2 122 Dilshan Munaweera (Sri Lanka Legends) 2 119 Stuart Binny (India Legends) 1 82 Dean Brownlie (New Zealand Legends) 2 79

Highest wicket-takers Player Innings Wickets Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka Legends) 2 6 Krishmar Santokie (West Indies Legends) 2 5 Sanatha Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka Legends) 1 4 Sulieman Benn (West Indies Legends) 2 4 Chaturanga de Silva (Sri Lanka Legends) 2 4

(Last updated after Englad Legends vs West Indies Legends on 17th September)