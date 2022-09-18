Cricket
Road Safety World Series 2022: Top scorers and highest wicket-takers
Let us take a look at who is hitting them out of the park and who is uprooting the wickets with their yorkers.
The legends are back at it again as the Road Safety World Series 2022 is in full flow. You will be plunged into memory lane when you see your favourite batsman hitting those cover drives and bowlers delivering those seamless in-swingers.
Here's a look at the top scorers and highest wicket-takers in the competition:
Top scorers
|
Player
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Dwayne Smith (West Indies Legends)
|
2
|
124
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka Legends)
|
2
|
122
|
Dilshan Munaweera (Sri Lanka Legends)
|
2
|
119
|
Stuart Binny (India Legends)
|
1
|
82
|
Dean Brownlie (New Zealand Legends)
|
2
|
79
Highest wicket-takers
|
Player
|
Innings
|
Wickets
|
Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka Legends)
|
2
|
6
|
Krishmar Santokie (West Indies Legends)
|
2
|
5
|
Sanatha Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka Legends)
|
1
|
4
|
Sulieman Benn (West Indies Legends)
|
2
|
4
|
Chaturanga de Silva (Sri Lanka Legends)
|
2
|
4
(Last updated after Englad Legends vs West Indies Legends on 17th September)