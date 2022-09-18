Log In
Cricket

Road Safety World Series 2022: Top scorers and highest wicket-takers

Let us take a look at who is hitting them out of the park and who is uprooting the wickets with their yorkers.

(Source: Twitter/ Road Safety World Series)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 18 Sep 2022 10:03 AM GMT

The legends are back at it again as the Road Safety World Series 2022 is in full flow. You will be plunged into memory lane when you see your favourite batsman hitting those cover drives and bowlers delivering those seamless in-swingers.

Here's a look at the top scorers and highest wicket-takers in the competition:

Top scorers

Player

Innings

Runs

Dwayne Smith (West Indies Legends)

2

124

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka Legends)

2

122

Dilshan Munaweera (Sri Lanka Legends)

2

119

Stuart Binny (India Legends)

1

82

Dean Brownlie (New Zealand Legends)

2

79


Highest wicket-takers

Player

Innings

Wickets

Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka Legends)

2

6

Krishmar Santokie (West Indies Legends)

2

5

Sanatha Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka Legends)

1

4

Sulieman Benn (West Indies Legends)

2

4

Chaturanga de Silva (Sri Lanka Legends)

2

4

(Last updated after Englad Legends vs West Indies Legends on 17th September)

Cricket 
