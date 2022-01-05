Rishabh Pant gets into sledging battle with Rassie van der Dussen

Rishabh Pant lost his wicket after being distracted by a war of words with Rassie van der Dussen during Day 3 of India's Test on Wednesday, but he was sure to pay back in kind when the South African batsman came out to bat in the fourth innings.

"What a captain, he thinks only about himself," Pant was heard saying as Van der Dussen came in at 4 to join Dean Elgar in the home team's chase. But the wicketkeeper was only getting warmed up.

"He's playing as a sledger," Pant announced to his teammates as Van der Dussen took strike. What followed was an intense commentary session from Pant as Ashwin bowled to the right-hander.

"He's taking a fresh guard after every 4-5 balls. He bats at No.4 but he has no idea where his guard is," Pant chimed in as the batsman asked Ashwin to pause.

In the commentary box too, things reached breaking point. Mark Nicholas said, "Pant is just giving Van der Dussen a bit of tit for tat," to which Sunil Gavaskar replied, "Let me tell you Pant is giving him a lot more tit than tat."

Earlier in the day, Pant was out for a duck after having an audible chat with Van der Dussen, who was fielding at short leg.

"If you have half knowledge, then keep your mouth shut," Pant was heard telling him before he perished in hitting a rash shot.

In South Africa's first innings, Van der Dussen's dismissal had involved a controversial catch by Pant. Although he had walked off, replayed had showed that the ball had bounced off before reaching Pant's gloves.

