Restaurant owned by Virat Kohli accused of being Homophobic

A restaurant owned by Indian cricket superstar, Virat Kohli, has been called out for Homophobia by Yes, We Exist - an organisation working to raise awareness regarding LGBTQIA+ community in India. The organisation took to their Instagram handle to disclose the same.

"Virat Kohli you are probably not aware of this, but your restaurant one8.commune in Pune discriminates against LGBTQIA+ guests. The other branches too have a similar policy. This is unexpected and unacceptable," they posted with an image that read, 'No Entry for LGBTQIA+ Guests at Kohli's Restaurant.





The post further slammed food delivery platform Zomato for failing to sensitise restaurant's and providing a platform to businesses that discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community.







