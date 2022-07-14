"Rest or Dropped?" The Virat Kohli conundrum ahead of West Indies T20I series

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the former Indian cricket captain and out of form batter Virat Kohli's place in the team since quite some time now. With the calls for the 33-year-old to be dropped at an all time high, the BCCI on Thursday announced the Indian squad for the T20I series against the West Indies with Kohli termed "rested."

So, is Virat Kohli really rested or is it just a curtain over the the phrase - Out of form Virat Kohli dropped from the Indian team?

First things first, there have been reports of Virat Kohli himself asking for rest from the West Indies series, so doesn't the theory of him being dropped go out of the window automatically?

Well, it does to an extent but the media statement from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly certainly raises some eyebrows.

"Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that," Ganguly was quoted as saying by ANI.

What is more baffling is the fact that instead of the selectors these statements have come from BCCI President who ideally should have nothing to do with the team selection.

Something on similar lines had transpired when Virat Kohli was stripped off his ODI captaincy in December last year. What followed was the next month was a long tweet and his resignation as the leader of the Test team as well.

All one can do at this moment is hope that the reports of Kohli asking for rest from the series are true.