RCB storm into WPL playoffs after dominant 61-run win over Gujarat Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru confirmed their place in the Women’s Premier League playoffs with a commanding 61-run win over Gujarat Giants, extending their winning streak to five matches and guaranteeing a top-three finish in the league stage on Monday.

Batting first after being sent in, RCB recovered from an early wobble to post a formidable 178 for six. The table-toppers were reduced to 9 for two inside the second over with the early dismissals of Grace Harris and Georgia Voll. Skipper Smriti Mandhana then steadied the innings alongside Gautami Naik, with the pair adding a crucial 60 runs for the third wicket. Mandhana scored 26 off 23 balls before being trapped leg-before following a successful review by Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner.

Naik went on to anchor the innings with a well-constructed 73 off 55 deliveries, striking seven boundaries and a six. She found able support from Richa Ghosh, who added impetus with a brisk 27 off 20 balls as the duo stitched together a 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Late cameos from Radha Yadav helped RCB push the total beyond the Giants’ reach.

Bowlers complete clinical RCB performance

In reply, Gujarat Giants never found momentum and slumped to 34 for four inside the powerplay. Key batters Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine and Kanika Ahuja fell cheaply, leaving the chase in disarray. Captain Ashleigh Gardner top-scored with 54 off 43 balls, but lacked support at the other end as wickets continued to fall.

RCB’s bowling attack maintained relentless pressure, led by right-arm pacer Sayali Satghare, who returned figures of 3 for 21. Nadine de Klerk provided effective support with two wickets as the Giants were bowled out for 117.

The emphatic victory underlined RCB’s all-round strength and consistency, making them the first team to book a knockout berth this season. With five consecutive wins, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have firmly established themselves as one of the leading contenders for the WPL title.