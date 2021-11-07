Ravi Shastri set to be the coach of new Ahmedabad-based IPL team

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who will leave his role after the T20 World Cup 2021 concludes, is all set to become the coach of the new IPL team from Ahmedabad.



As per a report in Cricbuzz, the new franchise, owned by CVC Capital, has approached Shastri. The Indian coach is yet to finalise his decision and wants to focus on India's campaign at the showpiece event.





Reportedly, Shastri will take with him the support staff of the Indian cricket team, including bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar joining him.



If Shastri joins the team, he will, however, have to ignore the lucrative broadcasting offers. After retiring from all forms of cricket, Shastri spent over a decade as a commentator and was among the most successful commentators.

There is a possibility that the new deal will be finalised soon as the mega auction is to take place in December and a coach plays a big role in picking up players.



In 2022, the IPL will expand to ten teams with Ahmedabad and Lucknow added after a bidding process that took place in October.



The RPSG group spent Rs 7090 crore for the Lucknow franchise while CVC Capital won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise for Rs 5625 crore.



In the mega auction that will take place in December, the existing eight IPL teams have been given permission to retain four players while the two new teams will have the luxury to pick three players from outside the auction pool.



Rahul Dravid was on Wednesday appointed the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Cricket Advisory Committee. Dravid will take charge of the team from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which begins on November 17. Current coach Ravi Shastri's tenure comes to an end after the completion of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

