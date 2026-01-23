WPL 2026: Rajeshwari Gayakwad shines in Gujarat Giants win

Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s three-wicket haul helped Gujarat Giants defeat UP Warriorz by 45 runs in the Women’s Premier League match at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, on Thursday.

Batting first, Gujarat Giants scored 153/8 in 20 overs with Sophie Devine scoring 50 runs off 42 balls and Beth Mooney contributing 38 runs from 34 balls to set up a competitive total.

With this win Gujarat Giants are now on the third spot on the WPL table while UP Warriorz are down to fifth position.

In response, UP Warriorz struggled with the bat and could only manage to collect 108 runs before being bowled out. Rajeshwari’s crisp bowling attack with 3/16 kept the pressure on UP throughout the innings. She was declared the Player of the Match.

Earlier, UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bowl first against Ashleigh Gardner’s Gujarat Giants.

Coming into the match, UP Warriorz had good momentum with two consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians, while Gujarat Giants were on a three-match losing streak. Although UP had a slow start to the tournament, Lanning showed confidence in her players, and the team managed to bounce back strongly.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have been struggling with consistency. Their batting has relied heavily on Sophie Devine, as Beth Mooney has been inconsistent. The bowling unit has also lacked impact as the tournament has progressed.