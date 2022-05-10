Rahul Dravid denies reports of attending BJP event in Himachal Pradesh

Indian cricket head coach Rahul Dravid has rubbished the rumors of him attending a BJP Yuva Morcha National Working Committee session in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

"A section of the media has reported that I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12-15. I wish to clarify that the said report is incorrect," the former cricketer was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier a BJP MLA - Vishal Nehria, had claimed that Dravid would be attending BJP Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee session in Dharamshala from 12th to 15th May 2022. He had further stated that Dravid's presence would inspire youth to excel in different fields.

"Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other field," Nehria had stated.

All this drama comes just before the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, which are slated to be held later this year.



