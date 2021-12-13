Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India Test squad

Rohit Sharma, India's new Test vice-captain has been ruled out of the three-Test away series against South Africa because of an injury. Rohit suffered a hamstring injury before the Indian squad entered quarantine in Mumbai. He is set to be replaced by Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal in the Indian Test squad. The Indian team is scheduled to leave Mumbai for South Africa on December 16.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," BCCI stated in a press release.

NEWS - Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad.



Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 pic.twitter.com/b8VgoN52LW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

Rohit's unavailability will be a big blow for India. He has been the team's highest Test run-getter in 2021. Since 2019, Rohit has scored 1462 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 58.48, with five centuries including, most recently, a Player-of-the-Match-winning 127 in India's win at The Oval in September.It is not clear at the moment if Rohit will be available for the three-match ODI series, for which he was named captain.



Priyank panchal batting who replace Rohit due to injury in upcoming south africa test matches pic.twitter.com/v0fpPax3ba — [email protected] (@Himansh08188276) December 13, 2021

Priyank Panchal, who led India A during the just-concluded three-match series against South Africa A, has replaced as cover. It is not yet clear whether Ajinkya Rahane will resume vice-captaincy in Rohit's absence or whether a new vice-captain will be named for the match. KL Rahul is the leading contender to be Kohli's deputy, considering Rahane's place in the playing XI is also unsure.

India Test squad vs South Africa: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.