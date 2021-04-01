Create perfect teams and play fantasy cricket like an expert

Every cricket fan dreams of creating the perfect fantasy cricket team. However, that is not easy to do. Fantasy cricket requires players to have a good knowledge of the sport and skills to win. Playing a lot of practice games and implementing fantasy tips and tricks while selecting your team will help you to become an expert in fantasy cricket in no time!

Here are some tips and tricks that will help you in your quest to create the perfect fantasy cricket team. You can play the free games on Howzat fantasy cricket app, and become an expert in no time!

Select the right combination

The most important aspect of fantasy cricket is selecting the right combination of players. Choosing the right players who have been in form in recent matches is essential. It is important to keep yourself updated on cricket events and consider the recent performances of players before selecting them for your team.

Selecting top-order batsmen for your team will increase your chances of winning, especially in T20 and ODI matches. Prioritize selecting openers and middle-order batsmen over lower-order batsmen because the latter might not get a chance to bat in the match. Prioritize selecting wicket-taking bowlers over bowlers who just save runs. Selecting only economical bowlers who do not take wickets will not get you a lot of points. You should also consider each player's availability for the game to make the right selection for your fantasy cricket team.

Choose the captain and the vice-captain wisely

In fantasy cricket, choosing the right captain and the vice captain for your teams often decides your teams' fate in the match. The captain earns 2x points and the vice captain gets 1.5x points as other players for the same performance. You must capitalize on that and select the best players as your captain and vice captain.

Maintain a balance in your team



Maintain a good balance between the number of batsmen and bowlers on your team. It is important to create a balanced team. Many fantasy sports players do not select enough bowlers and instead pick a high number of batsmen. This often backfires when the match is being played on a bowling-friendly pitch or if the batsmen fail. Select a balanced team that includes enough bowlers, especially for a match that is going to be played on a bowling-friendly pitch or in weather conditions supporting bowlers. Study the pitch and weather reports to decide whether you should prefer fast bowlers or spinners. Picking all-rounders who can score runs and also take wickets is a great way to bring balance to your team.



Make practical decisions



You need to make practical decisions and select the right players for your fantasy cricket team. Since winning a fantasy game depends on your players' performance in the real match, it is ideal to go for players who have been in good form lately rather than just going by big names. However, it is not advisable to ignore class players completely as they might hit form and perform brilliantly.



It is crucial to not let your emotions affect your selection. Always study players' form before selecting your team. Recent performance and form matters more than a player's career record. For instance, selecting big players or your favorite players when they are out of form may affect your game negatively and might cost you the game.



Join with multiple teams



Joining fantasy cricket contests with multiple teams will increase your chances of winning contests. Though it requires more time and effort, joining with multiple teams increases your probability of winning as one of your teams may have the right players.



Multiple teams are great because they give you an excellent opportunity to try out several different team combinations, prioritizing different factors while selecting your teams. So if one of your teams fails to score a lot of points, you still have a chance at winning the contest with another team you have joined with.



Conclusion

Follow the above tips and tricks to select your perfect fantasy cricket teams and play fantasy cricket like an expert! You can also play fantasy cricket for real cash on Howzat and win big! Nothing can compare to the adrenaline rush that you get when you play fantasy cricket on Howzat, the most trusted online fantasy cricket platform in India.