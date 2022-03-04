'Never random': As Pakistan host Australia, terror attack mars what was to be a new beginning

A powerful bomb blast which killed at least 30 people in a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday has marred what was to be a day of celebrations to mark a new beginning for Pakistan cricket.

PM Imran Khan, who was on Friday originally scheduled to visit the cricket stadium in Rawalpindi for the first day of Pakistan's Test vs Australia, around 180 km from the blast site, has strongly condemned the attack.

Terrorist attacks are never random, they are always strategically timed with a targeted goal to disrupt any attempts of normalcy in the country, in this case the ongoing #PAKvAUS cricket series.



Doesn't matter which group, they all share the same root. #Peshawar #Peshawar — Hussain Nadim (@HNadim87) March 4, 2022

The security around the ground in Rawalpindi has been stepped up in light of the incident.

The Australian team's security officials are liaising with the Department of Foreign Affairs and monitoring the situation, according to Australian media reports.

In Rawalpindi on Day 1 of the 1st Test, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq scored a gritty half century and provided Pakistan with a solid start in its first home test against Australia in 24 years. Left-handed Imam, preferred over Shan Masood, was unbeaten on 57 off 99 balls and his opening partner Abdullah Shafique made 44 as Pakistan reached 105-1 at lunch.

On social media, Pakistan cricket fans were united in an outpouring of grief at this special day being marked with such a tragedy.

I love cricket from the core of my heart, I really want Int'l cricket to revive in Pakistan, I can bear all the hardships for that as well. But surely not at the cost of innocent lives. That was definitely to dent the revival. MY HEART CAN'T TAKE IT ANYMORE. #Peshawar #PAKvAUS — S A A D 🇵🇰 (@SaadSays22) March 4, 2022

"The Australian team has been granted the status of state guest," Omer Saeed, City Police Officer for the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, had earlier said about the steps Pakistan have taken to ensure the security of the visiting Australian team.



"This status is only granted to world leaders or a PM or president coming from all over the world. The Australian team is coming after 24 years and it's a great honour for us and a great honour for all Pakistanis that Australia has committed to sending its team and obviously, they are conscious of the security issues," the police officer had said.

Following some tragically interrupted tours of Pakistan by teams such as New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who had to abort their trips midway due to such incidents, international cricket tours have eluded Pakistan over recent years for such security threats. West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Ireland are among the teams to have agreed to tour Pakistan in these years.