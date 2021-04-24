Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar appeals for helping India with oxygen in COVID crisis

India is reeling under severe conditions due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19. The country is witnessing over three lakh cases every day. On Friday India recorded, 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. In addition, the country is also witnessing a shortage in the oxygen supply taking away many lives.



Seeing the plight and grim times of the neighbouring country, the former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to his Twitter handle and extended his prayers and hoped that the situation will come under control soon. He also added that the government will be able to handle the health crisis better. He tweeted, "India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support."

India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support. Full video: https://t.co/XmNp5oTBQ2 #IndiaNeedsOxygen #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vX1FCSlQjs

Extending good wishes to the citizens of India, Shoiab Akhtar wrote, "Prayers with the people of India. I hope things come in control soon & their government is able to handle the crisis better. We are all in it together. #IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #oneworld."



Not only, Shoiab Akhtar, but many Pakistani citizens also took to their social media and urged PM Imran Khan to lend support to India after distressing visuals of the crisis of the neighbouring country went viral. Hashtags like #IndiaNeedsOxygen were trending on Pakistani Twitter, with users requesting Khan's government to put aside its political differences and help India to tide over the crisis.





