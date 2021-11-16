'Political message'? Bangladesh fans see red as Pakistan hoists its flag at training session

Pakistan cricket team's decision to hoist its national flag in the Mirpur ground in Bangladesh on Tuesday during a practice session has created a huge controversy ahead of the three-match T20 series with many Bangladeshi fans taking the move as a political message ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the nation's independence.

Pakistan started preparation ahead of three-match T20I and two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Pakistan team hoists a national flag there-- surely a new scene here. Cannot remember any team doing it here in recent past. Finally some int'l cricket in Mirpur. #BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/922Alf4LeC — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) November 15, 2021

The controversy erupted on social media platforms. "Different countries have come to Bangladesh innumerable times, many matches have been played but neither party needed to practice burying their national flag on the ground. But why did do that... What does it indicate?" one of the fans wrote on his Facebook account.



Soon after the controversy came to light, the Pakistan Cricket Board came into a damage control mode and said they started the practice of planting the national flag during practice sessions since the last past two months.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, did not make any comment on the issue.

"(Pakistan) coach Saqlain Mushtaq launched the practice to boost the team's morale," visiting team manager Ibrahim Badizi told the BBC Bangla Service.

One genocidal nation, #Pakistan has raised their flag without any reason and that's a clear violation of the law of my country.#GoBackPakistan https://t.co/ulhn9ybLaZ pic.twitter.com/V4rmnwK0T8 — Shahajada Shah Pervez 🇧🇩 (@ShahajadaShahP) November 16, 2021

Traditionally during international or bilateral matches, the national flags of the participating countries are hoisted during the games across the world. But the BCB imposed a restriction on carrying foreign flags by spectators in 2014, a decision which was later withdrawn following widespread criticism.



The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Monday for the three T20 Internationals which begins here on November 19.