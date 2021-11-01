Opening combination or bowling attack: Where has Team India gone wrong in T20 World Cup?

India's abject surrender to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, a defeat that has left their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage hanging by a thread, has left the cricket world befuddled. Former cricketers from India and beyond have come up with multiple theories as to how the star-studded Indian team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, has had such a disastrous World Cup so far.

Tentative shot selection



"This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable," VVS Laxman said in the post-match show on Star Sports. "New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier," he said.

Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman were among those who blamed Indian batters' tentative shot selection. Only 10 boundaries were hit in India's batting innings as they crawled to 110/7 in their 20 overs on Sunday, with only three batters – KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja – managing to clear the ropes more than once.

Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India's body language wasn't great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won't make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ

"Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India's body language wasn't great, poor shot selection," Sehwag wrote on Twitter, pointing to how India's fielders wilted in the second innings.



Dot balls

Harbhajan Singh said the problem was that India's batters often offered no shot at all.

"You all will be surprised to know that India faced 54 dot balls against New Zealand, which is equal to nine overs. It might be a record where a team has faced so many dot balls in a T20I. If a run was scored off all those balls, the total would have been different," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Only two of India's batters – Rahul and Jadeja – had strike rates in excess of 100 on Sunday.

Opening combination

India's move of sending KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan at the top of the order was questioned by many.



Sunil Gavaskar said, "I don't know if it is a fear of failure but I know that whatever changes they made to the batting order today did not work. Rohit Sharma is such a great batsman and he has been sent in at No.3. Kohli himself, who has made so many runs at No.3 demotes himself to No.4. A young player like Ishan Kishan has been given the responsibility of opening the batting."

Former Pakistan cricket Aaqib Javed said India's move to open with Rahul and Kishan was probably done after Shaheen Afridi broke through the top order with ease in the last match, but that the change in the order probably sent a wrong message to the whole team.

"Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in T20 cricket but after one blow of Shaheen Shah Afridi, you changed your openers. You brought in Ishan Kishan as he is a leftie because they were afraid of putting two righties against Boult," Javed told PTV Sports.

"Being one of the best in the world, Rohit should have gone out as an opener rather than hiding. It's all about confidence. If your number one player is not confident and ready to take the charge, it sends the same message to the entire team," he added.