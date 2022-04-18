Obed McCoy recreates 'Pushpa' celebration in final over IPL win: Watch

West Indies pacer Obed McCoy finished off Kolkata Knight Riders in the last over as Rajasthan Royals clinched an all-time classic IPL match by 7 runs on Monday.

Defending 11 runs in the final over, McCoy got his maiden wicket in the IPL with KKR needing 9 off 5 balls. In celebration, he brought out the 'Pushpa' celebration, from the popular Allu Arjun movie.

Two balls later, he finished the match off as KKR were all out for 210 in 19.4 overs. A total of 417 runs were scored across 39.4 overs in the match.



This was the first ever IPL match with both a century - by Jos Buttler (RR) - and a five-wicket haul - Yuzvendra Chahal (RR).

RR rode on Jos Buttler's 61-ball 103 innings, which was studded with nine boundaries and five maximums, to post a challenging 217 for five. Sanju Samson (38 off 19 balls), Shimron Hetmyer (26 not out off 13 balls), and Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 18 balls) also chipped with useful contributions.

In reply, Shreyas Iyer blasted 85 off 51 balls and Aaron Finch scored 58 off 28 balls but KKR were eventually bowled out for 210 in 19.4 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler for RR, claiming five wickets for 40 in his quota of four overs, while Obed McCoy (2/41) snapped two wickets in the decisive final over.

Earlier, Sunil Narine (2/21), Pat Cummins (1/50), Shivam Mavi (1/34) and Andre Russell (1/29 in 2 overs) were among wickets for KKR.



Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 217 for 5 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 103, Sunile Narine 2/21) Kolkata Knight Riders: 210 all-out in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 85, Aaron Finch 58; Yuzvendra Chahal 5/40).

(With PTI inputs)