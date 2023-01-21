Cricket not to be a part of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket will not be a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially informed the same of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As per reports, the ICC will now put a new Olympics committee in placed headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to push for the inclusion of the sport in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Earlier in August last year, cricket was among the nine sports shortlisted by the IOC for review to be included in the 2028 LA Olympics. The other eight sports in consideration for the quadrennial event were softball/baseball, flag football, lacrosse, breaking, karate, kickboxing, squash, and motorsport.

Cricket was even a part of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year in the form of Women's T20 format played by eight different countries.

Cricket has been played only once in the history of Olympics. It was last played more than a century ago at the 1900 Games with only two participants - hosts France and Great Britain.