Fielder penalty: ICC announces new rule in T20Is

Two new rules have been introduced by the ICC for all T20I matches, starting with the one-off tie between the West Indies and Ireland at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on 16 January.

The first change in rule is a new in-match penalty for slow over rates in men's and women's Twenty20 Internationals. The new rule stipulates that a fielding side must be in position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings. If they are not in such a position, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings.

Changes to T20I Playing Conditions come into effect https://t.co/RevgbZWOAl via @ICC — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) January 7, 2022

If the team is bowling the 18th over after the mandatory 90 minutes is completed then two overs will be bowled with one less fielder less outside the 30-yard circle.

In another change, an optional drinks break of two minutes and thirty seconds may be taken at the mid-point of each innings subject to agreement between Members at the start of each series.



The over rate regulations are captured in clause 13.8 of the playing conditions, according to an ICC press release on Friday. The change was recommended by the ICC Cricket Committee, which regularly discusses ways to improve the pace of play in all formats, after considering reports on the effectiveness of a similar regulation that was included in the playing conditions for the Hundred competition conducted by the ECB.

The in-match penalties are in addition to the sanctions for slow over rate outlined in Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.



The first men's match to be played under the new playing conditions will be the one-off tie between the West Indies and Ireland at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on 16 January while the first T20I of the three-match series between South Africa and the West Indies in Centurion on 18 January will be the first women's match played under the new playing conditions.

