Cricket

New IPL teams announce their draft picks

The IPL trophy

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-01-22T00:37:57+05:30

Hardik Pandya will captain the Ahmedabad franchise and KL Rahul the Lucknow teamHardik Pandya will captain the Ahmedabad franchise and KL Rahul the Lucknow team, the two new IPL teams confirmed on Friday while announcing their three draft picks ahead of the mega auction.

The CVC-owned Ahmedabad have picked Hardik and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each while shelling out Rs 7 crore for batter Shubman Gill, their director of cricket Vikram Solanki announced on Star Sports.

The RPSG group owned Lucknow franchise signed Rahul for Rs 17 crore, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

They will make the rest of their squad at the mega auction scheduled in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Cricket 
